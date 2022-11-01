Goldplat (LON:GDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.88

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.88 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.45 ($0.14), with a volume of 1934530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).

Goldplat Stock Up 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.21 million and a P/E ratio of 570.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

