Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

