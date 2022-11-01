Gordon Jezard Sells 83,263 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 160,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,184. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.