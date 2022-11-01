Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 99,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Grab Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grab by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,162,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,708,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,743,000 after acquiring an additional 522,820 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

