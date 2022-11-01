GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 2,155,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,952 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 963,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

