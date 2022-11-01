Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 46.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 336,913 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Li Auto by 140.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 109,111 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 232,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

LI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 914,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,464,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

