Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 50,000 The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Joint by 455.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Joint by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 1,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,894. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $103.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $243.36 million, a PE ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,185,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,495,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 196,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,957 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

