Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 293,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

