Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $8,046,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Ambarella by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $55.71. 2,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,882. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

