Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after buying an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. 370,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,884,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

