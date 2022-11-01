Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 294,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Rezolute at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $68,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 58.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 155,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RZLT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of RZLT stock remained flat at $1.69 on Tuesday. 2,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.62. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute Profile

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

