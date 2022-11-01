Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of BABA traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $171.90. The company has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.