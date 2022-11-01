Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 385,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 9,311.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 30,636.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.9 %

DKNG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 1,100,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,323,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.84. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $49.12.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.