Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493,234 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.81% of Graphic Packaging worth $51,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several research firms have commented on GPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

