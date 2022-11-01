Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. 2,392,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,050. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

