Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPK opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

