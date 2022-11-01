Great Elm Capital (GECC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 140.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

