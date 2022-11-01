Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in October

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 589,500 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Stock Down 4.9 %

Greenlane stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.87). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter.

Greenlane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.