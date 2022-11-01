Grin Market Cap Reaches $4.46 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $176,473.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,482.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00268955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00117572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00737130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00561536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

