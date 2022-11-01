Grin Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $195,020.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,493.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00268193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00119077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00731358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00562589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00233782 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

