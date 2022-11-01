Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 7603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

OMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 39,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 99.4% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

