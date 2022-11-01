Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Up 10.0 %

GCHOY opened at 11.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.57. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a one year low of 7.50 and a one year high of 13.53.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

