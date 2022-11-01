Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Up 10.0 %
GCHOY opened at 11.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.57. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a one year low of 7.50 and a one year high of 13.53.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY)
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.