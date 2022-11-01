GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GSI Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
