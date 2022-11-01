GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GSI Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

