Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

