Guggenheim Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $318.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $318.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
