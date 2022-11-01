Guggenheim Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $318.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $318.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

