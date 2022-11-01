Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.54 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $59.54 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.60 or 0.31488591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012298 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

