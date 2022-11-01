Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.12 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.14. The company has a market cap of £866,904.45 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.