GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $481.84 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $481.84 million and $77,530.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006903 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008406 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

