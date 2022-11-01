H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. 279,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,293. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.