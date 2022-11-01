Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.3 %

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.76. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

