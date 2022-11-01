Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,374 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 425,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after purchasing an additional 271,784 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,465 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 228,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
