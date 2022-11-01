Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,197. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

