Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

MRCY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. 2,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 254.75, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

