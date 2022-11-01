HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 160,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,184. The firm has a market cap of $766.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In other news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

