Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,868. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,865,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,758,000. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,032,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

