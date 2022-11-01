Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 46,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,004,150 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $15.45.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

