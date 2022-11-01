Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 9.7%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.06. Approximately 24,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 421,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,231 shares of company stock worth $12,389,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

