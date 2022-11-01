Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 9.7%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.06. Approximately 24,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 421,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.
The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,231 shares of company stock worth $12,389,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
