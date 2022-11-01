Harmony Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Harmony has a market capitalization of $239.93 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.07 or 0.31499803 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,658,877,858 coins and its circulating supply is 12,770,834,858 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

