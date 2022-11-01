Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

