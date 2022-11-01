Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €41.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($41.84) target price from research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday.

Cancom Stock Up 0.4 %

ETR COK opened at €25.04 ($25.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.85. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($23.51) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($66.14). The stock has a market cap of $965.24 million and a PE ratio of 21.77.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

