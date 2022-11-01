Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

