Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.94

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $622.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
