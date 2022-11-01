Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.94

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $622.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

