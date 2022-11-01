Head to Head Review: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 37.16 $23.40 million ($0.20) -5.65 Adient $13.68 billion 0.24 $1.11 billion $8.28 4.22

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 3 0 2.40 Adient 1 4 3 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XOS and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $4.19, indicating a potential upside of 270.58%. Adient has a consensus price target of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Adient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Adient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% Adient 6.00% -2.41% -0.62%

Volatility and Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adient beats XOS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

