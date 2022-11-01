Head to Head Survey: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) versus OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 10 0 2.50 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $144.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than OptimumBank.

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.92 $48.33 billion $11.84 10.69 OptimumBank $12.16 million 1.72 $6.30 million $1.68 2.54

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26.85% 14.52% 0.97% OptimumBank 44.72% 17.28% 1.90%

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

