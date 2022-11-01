Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.05

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 68.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.0% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

