Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 7,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,886. The company has a market capitalization of $490.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 241.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCAT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

