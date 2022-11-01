Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.72-$1.74 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 4,459,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.