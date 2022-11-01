Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.72-$1.74 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 4,459,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

