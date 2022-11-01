Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 16.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 276.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLF. DA Davidson downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.