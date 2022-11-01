Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.4 %

HSII opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $559.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after buying an additional 58,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

