Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.71.
HEINY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Heineken from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Friday.
Heineken Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Heineken stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HEINY)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.