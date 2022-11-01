Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

HEINY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Heineken from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

